Todd Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Facelift Speculation

After his recent selfie sparked speculation that he'd undergone plastic surgery, Todd Chrisley cleared the air in the Instagram comment section.

When it comes to what work he's had or not had on his face, Todd Chrisley knows best. 

The reality star sparked a flurry of questions and speculation on social media on Sunday, Aug. 16, after posting a selfie on Instagram. "As you might have guessed," he captioned the photo, "@juliechrisley didn't like the facial hair so i am back to basic and boring .."

However, it wasn't his lack of facial hair that had fans talking. Instead, some were wondering what was behind the 51-year-old's smooth skin and youthful appearance. "Thank your plastic surgeon," one critic commented. "Your face is allllll filler."

Todd clapped back, "You are so kind , I actually have no filler in my face , but if you sleep better thinking that , then consider me fillered up."

"That is your face," the critic retorted in a second comment. "Its altered ..."

The naysayer did not go unnoticed as Todd quipped, "If it's not my face , then who should I return it to?" 

According to the father of five, his appearance is also not the result of a facelift. Another fan wondered, "Did you use filters on this photo or have you had a facelift?"

The star answered, "Neither , but maybe in the future."

Instead, the TV personality credited a trio of tools for physically turning back the clock. 

After Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna weighed in, telling Chrisley, "You look 12," Chrisley revealed his methods.

As he replied, "Well, thank God for laser , Botox and prayer."

His daughter, Savannah Chrisley, also clarified his comments after Todd vaguely wrote to another inquiring fan, "Every 6 months."

"Correction," Savannah added. "You don't have a facelift every 6 months it's Botox lol."

