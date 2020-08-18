Peter Weber Reveals Never-Before-Seen Video From the Night He Met Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber is taking a walk down memory lane.

The Bachelor alum just proved that sparks have been flying between him and Kelley Flanagan since the very beginning. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 29-year-old pilot shared a never-before-seen video from the night he met the Chicago-based lawyer.

"A year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby. We danced the night away and then went our separate ways," Peter captioned his post. "I truly didn't know if I'd see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let's see what's next."

In his upload, Peter also shared a screenshot of a message that Kelley sent to her friend that night. "Jackie. I can't believe this. I don't know what god is trying to say here. I have so much to tell you but you cannot say a word to anyone," she wrote.

At first, Bachelor In Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti replied in the comments and asked if "Jackie" was a "code name" used between Peter and Kelley. However, the lawyer clarified, "Jackie is my best friend! That text message was me texting her about Peter after I met him!"