Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryPhotosVideos

Why Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Would Consider Leaving the Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn addressed speculation that she could be leaving the Oppenheim Group. Listen to the real estate agent set the record straight in a new podcast.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 18, 2020 6:31 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesEntertainmentSelling Sunset
Related: Did Chrishell Stause Just Confirm "Selling Sunset" Season 4?

Christine Quinn isn't sold on the idea of leaving her job just yet.

After season three of Selling Sunset began streaming on Netflix, reports surfaced claiming one of the show's top real estate agents could be leaving the Oppenheim Group.

But in a new podcast interview, Christine is clearing the air on her future with the team. 

"That was headline manipulation at its best. If you've read the article, what it says is it's talking about, there's a scene in the trailer actually where Maya [Vander], Heather [Rae Young] and I are all sitting at the table and, you know, Maya is sick of the favoritism," she explained on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And she's like, ‘Would you ever leave the agency?' and we're all like, ‘Yah, of course. We think about it all the time. The favoritism is real.'" 

According to Christine, co-star Mary Fitzgerald gets more houses to sell allowing her to make even more money.

photos
E!'s Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

"Mary gets every single listing and Jason [Oppenheim] just doesn't want to do work so he just gives it to her and it's just so frustrating," she explained. "He doesn't give it to anyone else. So we're all just like sick of it and so it's really, really annoying and irritating."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off on Her Below Deck Med Firing & More

2

Ryan Reynolds Sends Snarky E-mail After $600 Million Gin Deal

3

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Twin in Matching Swimsuits

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"And we're all like, ‘Would you ever leave?' And we're all like, ‘Yah, totally, if this continues, if this favoritism continues, we'd absolutely leave,'" Christine continued.

For now, the newlywed continues to celebrate the show's success while also planning for her next big project.

While Christine isn't ready to officially announce anything, a lifestyle brand may be in her future.

"Basically I'm not quite there yet to talk about it and it's not because I'm trying to be exclusive or anything. It's just cause I really, really don't know. But I kind of wanted to just start a lifestyle brand," she teased to host Amanda Hirsch. "I don't really know exactly what direction I'm taking it in but it's just gonna be a fun place for people to go and a community of people who are just likeminded, diverse, inclusive individuals who just want a safe space like creatives and people that just don't want to be judged."

She continued, "And I kind of started the idea because I was always labeled and I really, really don't believe in labels. There's no such thing as labels."

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix right now. And listen to Christine's full interview on Not Skinny But Not Fat wherever you stream your favorite podcast.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off on Her Below Deck Med Firing & More

2

Ryan Reynolds Sends Snarky E-mail After $600 Million Gin Deal

3

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Twin in Matching Swimsuits

4

Here's Why Rob Kardashian Is Calling Out Kim Kardashian's Lingerie Pic

5

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

Latest News

Exclusive

Carissa Culiner Says She's "So Excited" to Be Back on Daily Pop

Exclusive

Russell Westbrook Has a Unique Way of Staying Close With His Family

Girlfriend Co. Spins Recycled Plastic Into Workout Wardrobe Gold

Why Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn May Leave Oppenheim Group

Travis Scott Wants Stormi "Aware of What's Going on in the World"

How DWTS Plans to Film Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Exclusive

How Ana de Armas Has Supported Ben Affleck's Sobriety in Their Romance