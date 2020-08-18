How Ana de Armas Has Supported Ben Affleck's Sobriety in Their Romance

Ben Affleck has found a good match in Ana de Armas.
After nearly six months of dating—and quarantining together—the Oscar winner and his Deep Water co-star are going strong. On Aug. 16, the typically private actress confirmed they are very much still a couple when she shared a selfie with Affleck, who turned 48 years old a day earlier. Though the star kept the caption to a minimum, she did include a pink hearts emoji, an undeniable symbol of her affection for the longtime actor.
But, it's not just their similar work in Hollywood that makes them a good pairing. As a source explained to E! News, De Armas has also been a helpful support in Affleck's sobriety. For years, the star has battled alcohol addiction and has sought treatment in rehab several times.
"Since Ana has been in Ben's life, being sober has become easier to manage," the source said. "She came into his life and has given him everything he wants and needs in a partner. He's very satisfied with Ana and isn't looking for a coping method. She has a vivacious personality and is a very talented actress."
As a father of three, Affleck also continues to co-parent with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In May, a source confirmed he had introduced De Armas his daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.
According to the latest source, "She's wonderful with his kids and very loving. It's hard to put into words how happy he is with her. She fills him up and he doesn't need anything else."
Logistically, alcohol is not a prominent aspect of the actress' lifestyle, which has benefited Affleck. "Drinking isn't part of the equation with Ana," the source explained. "She's very supportive and she doesn't party or make alcohol a big part of her life. It's not what they do as a couple or a part of their relationship. He really hasn't felt the want or need since they have gotten into a relationship."
Overall, Affleck is in a good place. "He's working out a lot and feeling great," a second source said. "He continues to focus on his family and his new relationship. It's been a great few months for them as a couple."