How Ana de Armas Has Supported Ben Affleck's Sobriety in Their Romance

Ben Affleck has found a good match in Ana de Armas.

After nearly six months of dating—and quarantining together—the Oscar winner and his Deep Water co-star are going strong. On Aug. 16, the typically private actress confirmed they are very much still a couple when she shared a selfie with Affleck, who turned 48 years old a day earlier. Though the star kept the caption to a minimum, she did include a pink hearts emoji, an undeniable symbol of her affection for the longtime actor.

But, it's not just their similar work in Hollywood that makes them a good pairing. As a source explained to E! News, De Armas has also been a helpful support in Affleck's sobriety. For years, the star has battled alcohol addiction and has sought treatment in rehab several times.

"Since Ana has been in Ben's life, being sober has become easier to manage," the source said. "She came into his life and has given him everything he wants and needs in a partner. He's very satisfied with Ana and isn't looking for a coping method. She has a vivacious personality and is a very talented actress."