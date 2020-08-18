All of the Shocking Facts 10 Things You Don't Know Revealed About Keanu Reeves & Tiffany Haddish

Shocking secrets!

Just when you think you've heard everything about your favorite celebrities, E! comes along with a series like 10 Things You Don't Know.

Each episode highlights a celebrity and counts down the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts about that person, and so far, fans have learned that Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Superbowl half-time show was too sexy for 49 of the 50 states, Brad Pitt was once a chauffeur for strippers—and at one point, did some dancing of his own as a member of a Chippendales-esque frat-adjacent club—and so much more.

The latest episodes took a look at Keanu Reeves and Tiffany Haddish, and even though the latter is notorious for being unapologetically honest, we were still shocked to learn that her twerking may or may not have led to someone's death.

As for Keanu, there's a lot to learn about the A-list actor. For example, he might've accidentally gotten married to a co-star? It's all too much!

