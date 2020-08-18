The Ellen DeGeneres Show Fires 3 Producers Amid "Toxic" Work Environment Allegations

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has officially cut ties with three senior members of its production staff.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told E! News that executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "parted ways" with the syndicated talk show. Their exit comes amid allegations of a "toxic work environment" at the daytime series.

E! News has also confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres' beloved show DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, has been promoted to co-executive producer.

DeGeneres reportedly broke the news during a video conference call with her team on Monday, Aug. 17, an anonymous employee who was in the meeting told Buzzfeed News. Variety cited sources that claim DeGeneres was "emotional and apologetic" throughout today's video call, and described the claims made about the environment on set as "heartbreaking."

Additionally, remaining executive producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner reportedly addressed the findings of an internal investigation launched by Warner Bros. following multiple complaints of a toxic work environment. According to Variety's sources, the investigation found no evidence of "systemic racism" on set, however, DeGeneres promised that she and the entire team will participate in diversity and inclusion training seminars.