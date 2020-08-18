Lauren Akins Tells All About Her Romance With Thomas Rhett: Read Every Revelation From Her New Memoir

Related : Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Speak Against Racism for Their Daughter

It's a country love story, baby, just say yes to clearing your schedule to read Lauren Akins' memoir, Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes.

OK, Akins isn't Taylor Swift. But the wife of country superstar Thomas Rhett is finally stepping into the spotlight with the release of her new book, which fills in the blank spaces and invites to get to really get to know the couple we all can't get enough of on Instagram. (We know, we know, not a Thomas Rhett lyric. Let us live!)

Married since 2012 and parents to Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and tiny Lennon Love, who arrived in February 2020, Rhett and Akins' love story really is the kind that country songs are made of, including surprising lows to go along with the social media-worthy highs.

And Akins, 30, doesn't shy away from detailing their ups and downs in Live in Love, writing about how the couple met (spoiler alert: it involves recess!), their big breakup, saving themselves for marriage, going through an intense adoption process and so much more.