Dwyane Wade Says He's a "Proud Son" After His Mom Conquers Her Fear of Swimming

Dwyane Wade's mom is making a huge splash!

The retired NBA player shared a heartwarming post on Monday, Aug. 17, to celebrate his mom's major accomplishment.

"For as long as I can remember my mother has said she's gonna learn how to swim one day," the 38-year-old star began his Instagram caption, alongside two images of his mom, Jolinda Wade, taking a dip in the water.

"Well today was that day. At 65 years old and after 51 years of not going into pool water. My mother conquered her fear of swimming today," Dwyane explained. "Watching her overcome this fear was so damn Inspiring. I am a proud son."

The former athlete continued to praise his mother on Instagram Stories. "Conquered her fear of swimming today," his message read with a photo of Jolinda smiling with her bathing suit and swimming cap on. "You go girl aka mom."