Dwyane Wade Says He's a "Proud Son" After His Mom Conquers Her Fear of Swimming

Dwyane Wade's mom is making a huge splash!
The retired NBA player shared a heartwarming post on Monday, Aug. 17, to celebrate his mom's major accomplishment.
"For as long as I can remember my mother has said she's gonna learn how to swim one day," the 38-year-old star began his Instagram caption, alongside two images of his mom, Jolinda Wade, taking a dip in the water.
"Well today was that day. At 65 years old and after 51 years of not going into pool water. My mother conquered her fear of swimming today," Dwyane explained. "Watching her overcome this fear was so damn Inspiring. I am a proud son."
The former athlete continued to praise his mother on Instagram Stories. "Conquered her fear of swimming today," his message read with a photo of Jolinda smiling with her bathing suit and swimming cap on. "You go girl aka mom."
Now that Dwyane's mother can swim, she can join his family during their many pool hangouts. Last week, he shared an adorable video of his one-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, splashing around and copying his moves.
"When trying to be like daddy is still a cool thing," the former athlete captioned his video. In the short clip, Kaavia dipped her head underwater as soon as she noticed her dad doing the same thing.
Dwayne and his little one aren't the only ones utilizing their pool. The star's wife, Gabrielle Union, has turned it into her own personal runway.
As of late, the actress has taken impromptu photoshoots, which usually consists of her showing off her stylish swimwear, gorgeous (make-up free) skin and toned physique. "SOULLLLL GLOWWWWWW," Gabrielle posted on Aug. 7.
In her snapshots, she sat atop her pool's ledge and posed in a baby blue one-piece that she accessorized with large black sunglasses. What's more? She put her natural curls on display to highlight her new haircare line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union.
It looks like the couple's pool will continue to be a hot spot this summer.