Kylie Jenner Calls Out Photoshopped Caption on Instagram: "I Never Said This"

Putting an end to speculation.

Kylie Jenner is speaking out against a "fake version" of her recent Instagram post that's circulating on social media.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old uploaded a series of photos showcasing her outfit while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, and it's the caption that's caused all of the confusion. According to Kylie, she initially captioned the post with two emojis (a white heart and sparkles) before later changing it to brown eyed girl, followed by the same two emojis.

However, as she pointed out in her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, an edited screenshot of her post has since surfaced that makes it look as though her first caption read "brown skinned girl."

"Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to brown skinned girl,'" Kylie wrote alongside a post that displayed the fake screenshot. "I never said this."