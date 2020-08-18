These $20 Bike Shorts With Pockets Have 3,164 5-Star Amazon Reviews

What do reviewers have to say? Check it out:

"I bought these shorts not for exercising, but actually for the sole purpose to wear under dresses to help keep the dreaded chub rub at bay (you ladies with thick thighs know what I mean!!). To that end, they did their job! The shorts are soft and very stretchy, and as an added bonus they helped keep my belly under wraps as well as protect my thick thighs from chafing under the dress. You can't tell I was wearing anything underneath."

"I wore them for the first time during a 10K race (took a chance) and they served me well. The high waist keeps my tummy in place. The 8-inch inseam is a comfortable length on my thighs—not too short or long. The legs didn't ride up either. The pockets were perfect for my big phone—a Samsung J7. Not once did my phone pop out. Perfect thickness of fabric—passed the squat test (not see-through when squatting)."

"The pocket fit my iPhone 7 in its case and held it firmly against my upper outer thigh so there wasn't bouncing around and I didn't get chaffed. There was also a hidden pocket at the waist that could actually hold a key with fob, not just a single key."