Shop Genevieve Padalecki's New Comfy Casual Kohl's Clothing Collab

If you're not in the mood for fussy clothing but still want to look cute, look no further than actress Genevieve Padalecki's new Kohl's clothing collab SONOMA + Now & Gen. The line includes summer staples available in standard, petite and plus sizes, many of which are on sale right now. All pieces ring up under $100. You may know Padalecki from her role as Ruby on CW's Supernatural, or from her lifestyle blog and YouTube channel Now & Gen.

"I really wanted pieces also that were comfortable and that felt really good on your skin—that you could wear all day long," the Austin, Texas-based mother of three exclusively told E!.

Shop the highlights from Padalecki's new eco-friendly line below, plus hear about some of her favorite pieces.