Love in the Air: Watch Bill and Giuliana Rancic Meet for the First Time and See the Sparks Fly

Another day, another interview for Giuliana Rancic.

The former E! News host, then known as Giuliana DePandi, had logged serious hours on red carpets, sat down with countless celebrities and regularly traded pleasantries in Italian with George Clooney. What was so special about this day—assignment: interview the winner of the first season of The Apprentice—in 2005?

Okay, there was something a little different about it.

"I would watch [The Apprentice] with my girlfriend Colette every week, and Colette's like, 'You need to marry him.' I'm like, 'I do need to marry him,'" Giuliana recalled on HuffPost Live years later. "So that's why when the assignment came up at E! I was all over that."