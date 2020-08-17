Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryPhotosVideos

This Is Us Season 5 Will Include the Coronavirus Pandemic

Creator Dan Fogelman tweeted that This Is Us will "attack" the coronavirus pandemic head on in season five. That is, whenever season five is allowed to begin production.

This Is Us, Season 4NBC

This Is Us won't be skipping over the ups and mostly downs of 2020 when it returns for season five. 

Creator Dan Fogelman confirmed on Twitter that the NBC drama will include the global coronavirus pandemic the world is currently dealing with, though he does not know when production will start again or when new episodes will air. 

"Yes on Covid," he tweeted in response to a fan asking if it would be addressed. "We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters." 

He also confirmed that the ending to the series, which he's had planned for multiple seasons now, has not changed despite the pandemic's interruption. 

While This Is Us follows the Pearson family through many decades, the main storyline takes place very much in present day. One scene—a birthday party at the family cabin that we've only seen pieces of so far—specifically takes place on Aug. 31, 2020. 

photos
This Is Us Season 4 Cast Photos

Much of season four was spent giving us pieces of the future of the show. That birthday party scene takes place just a few months after the season finale, but we've also visited the family in 2032 and around 2050, when Kate and Toby's children are adults. 

While we don't yet know exactly how the pandemic will affect the Pearson family, we do know bits and pieces of their future. Scroll down to find out everything we've learned so far! 

NBC
Happy 40th Birthday

Randall isn't present at the family cabin for the Big 3's 40th birthday in Aug. 2020 because, as Kevin reminds Rebecca, they aren't speaking to him. We found out why in the season four finale: Kevin and Randall had a massive fight, during which they both said some things it's going to be hard to come back from. Rebecca is also very unwell by this point, and gets lost while running an errand. 

NBC
Kevin's Pregnant Fiancée

By Aug. 2020, Kevin is expecting not just one but two babies with the pregnant Madison. At the cabin, he calls her his fiancée, so apparently she becomes a lot more than just a one night stand who accidentally got pregnant. 

NBC
Kevin's Son

We knew about Kevin's middle-school-aged son since we saw him as the family gathered for Rebecca, though we don't yet know his name. 

NBC
Kevin's Daughter

Kevin's daughter was a surprise from the season four finale, since Madison revealed she was pregnant with twins. 

NBC
Kevin's House

We saw Kevin rediscover a sketch his dad had made of the house he wanted to build, and now we know he had that house built on the hill next to the family cabin. 

NBC
Brothers Again

By the time this family gathering takes place 12 years after the birthday party at the cabin, Kevin and Randall have apparently mended things. Hopefully it does not actually take 12 years to repair their relationship. 

NBC
Randall and Beth

Despite some questions about whether Randall and Beth's marriage might make it, they're still happily together in the future, which is good to know. 

NBC
Toby's Alone

He says when he arrives at Kevin's house that he talked to Jack, and "they're on their way." We assume that "they" includes Kate, but we don't know, since there's no mention of her. Kate is one of the few who has not yet appeared in this future story yet (along with Miguel). 

NBC
Nicky's in the Picture

Nicky plays a significant role in the family by the time they all gather in Kevin's house in the future. He's sitting by Rebecca's bedside, and Randall asked about him when he arrived at the house. He is also wearing a wedding ring. 

NBC
Rebecca's Not Well

By 12 years in the future, Rebecca's health seems to have deteriorated. Randall has to reintroduce himself when he visits her. 

NBC
Kevin Looks Great

This is what Kevin looks like in the future. That's all. 

NBC
Meet Jack Damon

Kate and Toby's son Jack grows up to be a successful singer. In the latest flashforward, he and his wife Lucy have just had a new baby named Hope. 

NBC
Meet Hailey Damon

The season four finale revealed that Kate and Toby were adopting a daughter, revealed to be played in the future by Adelaide Kane. Her name is Hailey, she works at an art gallery, and she dropped everything to be there to visit her brother's new baby in the hospital. 

This Is Us airs on NBC.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family. 

