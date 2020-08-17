Keds x Jungalow Dropped a New Collab Just In Time For Women's Equality Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you missed the first Keds x Jungalow collab back in July, fret not. The iconic sneaker brand and the lifestyle brand have paired up again to launch a series of new kicks just in time for Women's Equality Day!
Embodying Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney's passions for colors, plants and patterns, each pair of sneaks were designed with sisterhood and togetherness in mind, while also inspiring women to feel free and step into their best selves. Says Blakeney, "This collection represents the power of coming together, lifting each other up, and expressing our vision for the world... Unity among sisters, people from all walks of life, and between humans and Mother Earth can change the world!"
In addition to offering a foursome of bold patterns and eye-catching designs, one pair of sneaks is extra special. 100% of net proceeds from the sale of the Keds x Jungalow Champion in Chorus will be donated to GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States.
Want to stand up for women's equality and look good doing it? Then shop the collab below!
Keds x Jungalow Double Decker Duet
Turn heads in this eye-catching Jungalicious version of Keds' bestselling Double Decker slip-on, made of a canvas upper and a flexible, textured rubber outsole. They sport an original print designed by Justina Blakeney of Jungalow that "is all about sisterhood, lifting each other up, holding it down for one another, unspoken understanding, harmony, and yes... tassel earrings."
Keds x Jungalow Triple Kick Quinn
This classic lace-up sits on a platform featuring a Dream Foam footbed for extra comfort while you're running around town. With an original print artfully designed by Justina Blakeney of Jungalow splashed across the canvas upper, you'll stand out from the crowd whether you're slipping them on with skirts, or kicking back in your favorite jeans.
Keds x Jungalow Triple Kick Rainforest
Also a sweet platform sneak, the inspiration for this jungle-vibe print comes from a watercolor originally created by Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney. But instead of framing it, it went on this canvas upper lace-up so you could wear a work of art everywhere you go. Plus, they feature that Dream Foam footbed so your feet stay comfy all day long.
Keds x Jungalow Champion Chorus
From now until December 2020, Keds will donate 100% of net proceeds from sales of this colorful pair of sneakers to GirlTrek, a public health and self-care movement for Black women. Like the rest of the collab, it features original artwork by Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney: a print of a chorus of women that she created in watercolor.
