John Legend Calls Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy a "Quarantine Surprise"

For Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, there is a bright side to the coronavirus pandemic: a baby on the way!

As fans learned on Aug. 13 with the release of the singer's latest music video, "Wild," the couple are expecting their third child together. While they have not yet shared the sex of the baby nor Teigen's due date, the little one will soon join big sister Luna, 4, and older brother Miles, 2.

"We're very excited," the future dad of three told Craig Melvin on Today Monday, Aug. 17. "It was a surprise—a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say."

The thankful star added, "We're very excited and we're grateful for all the well wishes that we've gotten from people all around the world."

Much like Legend mentioned, emphasis on the surprise. On Saturday, Aug. 15, Teigen elaborated on just how unexpected her pregnancy was. The expectant star clarified how she was able to have breast implant removal surgery in June given her pregnancy. In short, she got a false negative result from a pregnancy test.