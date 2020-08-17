Cardi B Speaks Out on Racial Inequality: "We Just Want Justice"

Cardi B is opening up about her experiences as a Black woman in the United States.

In the September 2020 issue of ELLE, the rapper discussed a variety of topics including racial inequality in America.

"I feel like Black people, we're not asking for sympathy, we're not asking for charity—we are just asking for equality," Cardi explained in an interview with Joe Biden. "We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice. That is all."

"I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way," the rapper continued. "No, it's simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans."

Earlier this month, Cardi B called on male rappers to speak out about the death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot eight times in her Louisville home by plainclothes police officers who had obtained a "no-knock" search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation.

No drugs were found in Breonna's apartment. And according to NBC News, citing Breonna's family, the man police were looking for was already in custody at the time of the incident.