Why Selling Sunset Fans Think Chrishell Stause Just Dropped a Major Hint About Season 4

Is Selling Sunset officially coming back for another season?
While Netflix has yet to make an announcement, Chrishell Stause's recent Instagram post has fans convinced that season four is happening. Over the weekend, the realtor enjoyed a day out on a boat in Newport Beach, Calif. with her coworkers Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald. While having some fun in the sun, the Selling Sunset stars posed for a series of photos together in their bikinis.
Though the beautiful snaps delighted social media users, it's Chrishell's photo caption that really got fans buzzing. "Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can't tell you about," Chrishell wrote alongside a series of emojis, including one that hinted her lips are sealed on the news. Chrishell also added the hashtags #SellingSunset #Season3 #Netflix to her caption.
After reading this, Selling Sunset fans began to flood Chrishell's comments about a possible new season, with one social media user asking, "Season 4 perhaps????"
Another fan also excitedly guessed, "You guys got renewed for another season!!!"
While Chrishell's post has fans excited, many social media users also noted that co-stars Davina Potratz and Christine Quinn were missing from the weekend trip to Newport. As one Instagram user asked, "No more Christine and Davina???" While Chrishell hasn't responded to the question, tension between Christine, Davina and fellow cast members could be a reason for their absence from the day trip.
Fans have been going wild over the third season of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Aug. 7, during which viewers watched as Chrishell broke down in tears over her divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. The season ended with Chrishell picking up the pieces after being blindsided by her breakup, and now fans are hoping to see more of her journey alongside her Selling Sunset co-stars.
While we wait on an official announcement from Netflix, take a look at the photos above to see Chrishell, Heather, Amanza and Mary's girls' day out!