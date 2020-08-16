Liam Hemsworth Is "Living a Completely Different Life" One Year After His Split From Miley Cyrus

It's been a year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to go their separate ways.

After making the announcement in Aug. 2019, the two have since moved on from their very public breakup. According to an insider, The Hunger Games alum has put his relationship with the pop star behind him.

"Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now," the insider shared with E! News. "The way things ended between them didn't sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all."

"He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another," the insider added.

It's safe to say Liam has healed his broken heart. Just two days ago, he was spotted on a lunch date with fellow Aussie Gabriella Brooks. The pair, who proved their romance is stronger than ever, enjoyed a fun day in Byron Bay.