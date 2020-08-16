Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Step Out for Dinner With Kylie Jenner

It's a party of three!

Kylie Jenner joined her sister, Kendall Jenner, and NBA star, Devin Booker, for a night out in Malibu, Calif. The trio stepped out and grabbed a bite to eat at the celebrity hot-spot Nobu on Saturday, Aug. 15.

For their outing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars beat the heatwave in Los Angeles with summer-ready ensembles that looked effortlessly glam.

The beauty mogul, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, opted for a matching plaid co-ord set. She donned a tube top and bell-bottom pants that featured the same bold print. She accessorized with beige kitten heels and chunky jewelry pieces. At one point, Kylie was also spotted wearing a face mask.

As for Kendall? The model opted for something simple yet striking. She slipped into a cream-colored slip dress that she paired with an off-white cardigan, nude mules and her signature baguette bag.