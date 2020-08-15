Jenna Dewan Credits This Exercise for Keeping Her Body Toned During and After Pregnancy

Step Up... to Jenna Dewan's workout routine.
The Flirty Dancing host shared the fitness method that helped her stay healthy, in-shape and excited to exercise during and after her pregnancy.
"Pilates through allll the stages...," the actress began her Instagram caption on Saturday, Aug. 15. "@physicalperfectionpilates has taken care of me before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy/pandemic/quarantine (while I'm exhausted and on zoom in my dirty garage nonetheless..!)."
After tagging her celebrity trainer, Jenna added, "She is the BEST there is and Pilates is the only workout i have found that heals your body at the same time as staying in shape. Also #supportblackbusiness."
In her post, the Step Up alum uploaded a collage of videos that documented her workouts and progress. Her extremely toned physique comes five months after she gave birth to her second child.
Back in March, she welcomed her baby boy with fiancé Steve Kazee.
The couple shared the baby news on social media, along with the first photo of their newborn.
"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," the actress announced on Instagram. "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."
Steve expressed, "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."
This marks Jenna and Steve's first child together. As fans of hers know, she shares a 7-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
At the time of their son's arrival, a source gave E! News insight into the couple's first few days as a family. "They are at home and in newborn bliss. They spent the weekend at the hospital and now have brought the baby home and are getting settled," the insider noted.
According to the source, Everly was perfectly adjusting to her role as a big sister.
"Evie is there with them and they are all bonding with the baby," the insider said. "They aren't leaving the house and are just taking their time getting to know the baby and watching him feed and sleep."
Additionally, the actor was cherishing each moment as a first-time father.
"Jenna is recovering and Steve is super hands-on and doing anything and everything he can to be helpful," the insider shared. "He is diving right into parenthood and is up in the middle of the night and first thing in the morning. He doesn't want to miss anything and is completely amazed at this whole process and first few days."
"He's loving on Jenna and in awe of her and this miracle they created," the insider added.