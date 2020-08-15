Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryPhotosVideos

Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas Her "Baby Daddy" for the First Time in Birthday Tribute

Sophie Turner shared a sweet birthday tribute to Joe Jonas on his 31st birthday. She also addressed their baby news in her post.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 15, 2020 8:35 PMTags
BirthdaysTributeJoe JonasCelebritiesSophie Turner
Related: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome First Baby

Sophie Turner revealed the cute nicknames she calls Joe Jonas. But one, in particular, stood out.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 15, the Game of Thrones alum shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband and father of her child.

"Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she captioned her post, alongside a black-and-white image of herself with the Jonas Brothers singer.

Naturally, fans couldn't get enough and gushed over the pair in the comment section. "COUPLE GOALS JOINED THE CHAT," one user responded. Another chimed in, "Not me almost crashing my car when you posted this lol."

Others were surprised by Sophie's post considering it's the first time she's publicly addressed the baby news and commented on Joe's fatherhood. "BABY DADDY HOLY S--T," one fan replied. "OMG BABY DADDY," another added.

Last month, reps for the duo confirmed to E! News that they had welcomed their little one. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement read.

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

While the first-time parents continue to remain silent about their newborn, TMZ reported the actress gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, July 22. They allegedly named their daughter Willa.

In late July, a source told E! News that Sophie and Joe were soaking up each moment with their little one.

"They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie," the source described, adding, they've "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Chic New Hairstyle After Family Vacation

2

Everything We Learned About Chrishell Stause's Bombshell Divorce

3

Chrissy Teigen Reveals How She Found Out About Her Surprise Pregnancy

James Devaney/Getty Images

Sophie wasn't the only one to wish the singer a happy 31st birthday on Saturday. His nearest and dearest gave him shout outs on social media.

"You're the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas," Nick Jonas shared on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Joe," Priyanka Chopra wrote. "This photo has been 'hand picked' by yours truly. Have an amazing day!" Kevin Jonas added, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!"

On Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old shared a selfie of himself holding up a mimosa. "Thanks for all the love babes," he wrote.

Considering Joe and his daughter share the same sign, it's safe to say Leo season is going strong in his and Sophie's household.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Chic New Hairstyle After Family Vacation

2

Everything We Learned About Chrishell Stause's Bombshell Divorce

3

Big Brother Fans Think Julie Chen Is Shading Ellen DeGeneres

4

Watch Kim Kardashian Joke With North to 'Be Quiet' in Makeup Tutorial

5

Chrissy Teigen Reveals How She Found Out About Her Surprise Pregnancy

Latest News

Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas Her "Baby Daddy" for the First Time

Why Kris Jenner Has Named Jennifer Lawrence Her "Favorite Daughter"

Days of Heaven's Linda Manz Dies at 58 After Lung Cancer Battle

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Activewear Deals Have Our Hearts Racing

Gucci Mane & Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Expecting Their First Child Together

Chrissy Teigen Reveals How She Found Out About Her Surprise Pregnancy

Morgan Stewart's Take on Morning Sickness Will Have You Laughing