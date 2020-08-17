Make Your House Cleaner and Greener With Grove Collaborative

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've been aiming to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle in as many ways as we can, for both personal and planetary reasons. And while we've been doing pretty good in the home essentials department, replacing all our old cleaning supplies with greener options, signing up with Grove Collaborative really opened up our earth-friendly world.
Grove went from idea to reality when three friends started discussing what it would be like if it were easier to find healthier home essentials. They believed that what we bring into our homes contributes to that homey, cozy feel, so they set out to help others create the best version of their home with ease. They decided to do this by focusing on offering cleaning products that don't spoil the earth, or our health. As such, everything Grove offers has to meet their four-point standard: uncompromisingly healthy, beautifully effective, sustainably produced and cruelty-free.
But Grove does more than talk the talk: they walk it, too. They're a Certified B Corporation, which means they run their business prioritizing social, environmental, and community wellbeing over everything else. They prioritize post-consumer materials for packaging, and carbon offset every shipment that goes out their doors. Every order you place is 100% plastic neutral, meaning that every time you receive something plastic from Grove, they collect and recycle the exact same amount of ocean-bound plastic pollution and aim to be 100% plastic-free by 2025. Grove also partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees across the United States, with a goal of planting one million new trees over the next three years.
We first learned about Grove a couple years back from one of our fave cruelty-free lifestyle YouTubers, and finally signed up with them this past spring. What we love most about Grove is how easy it is to find our favorites, and discover new ones. We're big fans of Method, Mrs. Meyers and Seventh Generation, and they have all of our favorite dish soaps, laundry soaps, bathroom cleaners and more.
But we've also been introduced to new must-haves via e-mail and in scouring the site's new release section, like Grove's own house brand glass reusable bottle (which we fill with their concentrated glass cleaner), their 100% recycled plastic trash bags, and their Walnut Scrubber Sponge, made of plant cellulose and walnut shells. They also offer unique kits to help with everyday life, such as their School Safety Bundles for clean classrooms and desks, created to donate to schools in need via their partnership with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools to help them open safely.
Though you can shop the site without becoming a VIP, we highly recommend signing up for the VIP experience. After our 60-day trial period was up, we immediately paid the $20 annual fee for the free shipping alone, but it also comes with perks like free gifts and early access to new products. And while we've saved all our favorites to an easily shoppable list we peruse each month, there's also the option to set certain items to auto-ship based on how often you use them. If you know you run out of TP every month and dishwasher pods every three months, you can set a subscription reminder accordingly, and it'll automatically add itself to your next shipment when time is up. And if you're full up and don't need anything this month, you can always skip your order until you're ready to stock up again.
We honestly can't say enough wonderful things about Grove to truly express what an awesome service it is, so we recommend checking it out for yourself. Who knows? With their help, you might find cleaning house has suddenly become fun.
Grove Collabroative
After you complete a 60-day trial period to make sure you love it, $20 a year gives you access to the VIP treatment with free shipping, first access to product drops and more. And then there's the opportunity to experience fuss-free shopping for all your home cleaning essentials, with a "set it and forget it" option that'll send what you want, when you want it, without even thinking about it.
