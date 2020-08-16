Save Up to 50% Off With Nordstrom Rack's Dr. Martens Flash Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a fan of Dr. Martens, make sure you run to Nordstrom Rack! They're having a Dr. Martens flash sale, giving you up to 50% off regular price boots, oxfords and more!
Classic, durable and infinitely wearable, Dr. Martens are definitely a wardrobe must for the fall and winter months. Whether you want to go with a pair of their classic lace-ups, slip on some wild Chelseas or try something a bit more combative, they've got the shoes that'll feed your soul (and sole)!
But as with all Nordstrom Rack flash sales, this one won't last forever, and many sizes are already selling out. Shop now before they're gone, and stock your cart with some of our favorite styles below!
Dr. Martens Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Chelsea Boot
Sure, you could get a regular Chelsea boot, but why not take it next level with this leopard-print pair? Made with genuine calf hair with a leather and textile lining and synthetic sole, the back pull-tab makes for easy on/off wear. It's built on a unisex shoe last and runs a bit large, so make sure you order the next size down from your usual.
Dr. Martens Averil 6 Eye Heeled Boot
Picture these with a pair of skinny jeans and your favorite cable knit sweater. These cute booties were practically made for fall, with a nubuck suede upper and classic Goodyear Welt sole. With a rounded toe and lace-up vamp, these run in whole sizes, so if you tend toward a half-size, just size up to make sure you get your perfect fit.
Dr. Martens Gomez Studded Combat Boot
Docs are edgy enough on their own, but this boot takes it into all new directions. With contrasting studs and buckles, this combat boot is made of leather with a durable textile upper and lining, with a synthetic Goodyear Welt sole. It laces up like all your other pairs, but the buckle on the toe is adjustable in case you need more room for your tootsies to move.
Dr. Martens Molly Crackled Suede Platform Boot
Want that worn-in look but don't want to work for it? These are the boots for you. Crafted from a new leather they've dubbed "Iridescent Crackle," it's a soft, supple suede with an eye-catching shimmer. As if that's not enough to catch your eye, they also feature oversized eyelets, metallic laces, and that classic welt sole and back pull-tab. Size up if you're a half size.
Dr. Martens Copolla Leather Heeled Boot
If you don't want a full boot but you still want that classic Doc feel, slip into these platform oxfords and strap yourself in with their stylish buckles. With a round toe and a block heel accented with that classic Goodyear Welt, you'll definitely make your presence felt. They only run in whole sizes, so make sure you size up if you usually wear a half-size.
While you're in a shopping mood, check out the best home deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!