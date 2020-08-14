Osea Will Completely Transform Your Skin In The Best Way

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've always considered ourselves skincare enthusiasts. But in recent years we've been kind of Goldilocks-ing our way through a variety of brands, trying to find the formulations that worked best for our ever-evolving skin. Then we met Osea.
Launched in 1996, Osea was founded with a mission to give people their best skin ever using high-quality ingredients that draw inspiration from the ocean, sun, earth an atmosphere. Their ingredients are sourced from all over the world, and include innovative formulations of certified organic, bioavailable seaweed, pure steam-distilled and cold pressed essential oils, and more. Nothing in the brand's line features any synthetic ingredients, and everything is safe, non-toxic, plant-based, cruelty and gluten-free, with an eye toward sustainability.
We started out slowly, adding in a product here and there to see how our skin responded. When we began using the Eye and Lip Firming Cream, we admit we were skeptical... but after seeing how it blurred lines and plumped up our skin, we started diving deeper into the well. The Vagus Nerve Oil was next, and found a permanent place on our night side table so we could use it to wind down from a long day before turning in for the night.
But the Hyaluronic Sea Serum was the real game-changer. After just one week of using it daily, we noticed a significant difference in the deep grooves of worry that once decorated our forehead. They're still there, of course, but now they're not as pronounced. They look more faint and faded, and you might not even see them unless you were looking for them. And overall, our skin looks fresher, nourished, and we're no longer battling dry patches the way we once did.
We've since turned over a reasonable amount of our beauty cabinet space to Osea, and we couldn't be happier to do so. Finding formulas that work well for our sensitive skin has been a challenge, and Osea has definitely risen to the occasion. If you're in the market for a new skincare routine, we recommend trying some of the Osea picks below!
Osea Hyaluronic Sea Serum
We saw a major change in our skin after using this lightweight, quick-absorbing serum. Made for all skin types and totally fragrance free, it visibly improves the signs of aging courtesy of three organic seaweeds and multiple molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acid. Not only does it increase your facial volume, but it also brightens and firms your skin. We use it after cleansing, but before moisturizing.
Osea Vagus Nerve Oil
Melt stress and find your om with this unique aromatherapy oil, designed to work in conjunction with your vagus nerve, which activates the body's relaxation response and helps regulate stress. Just pump a little into your hands and rub them together, breathe in the scent, and then rub your hands down either side of your neck. You'll be surprised at how well, and how fast, it works to soothe your nerves.
Osea Advanced Protection Cream
Dry, sensitive and aging skin will love this rich, nourishing cream, which can even double as a neck and décolletage firming cream. It plumps fine lines and blurs wrinkles, and helps create a protective barrier for drier skins and climates. Active ingredients include Squalane, which diminishes appearance of dark spots, and antioxidants to restore firmness.
Osea Anti-Aging Hand Cream
With all the extra hand washing and sanitizing going on these days, this hand cream has become a godsend. It's incredibly nourishing and moisturizing, thanks to ingredients like Shea Butter and Gigartina Seaweed, which protect skin's natural moisture barrier. Not only is it fast-absorbing, but the formula also brightens dark spots.
Osea Eye & Lip Firming Cream
This little pot of magic totally zaps those fine lines around your lips and eyes into oblivion. Olive-derived Squalane visibly plumps and firms eye contours, while mineral peptides work as antioxidants to deliver anti-aging benefits. It also blurs fine lines, works as a primer for vibrant lip colors, and plays well with eye gels and serums if you like layering your products.
Osea Ocean Cleanser
Made for normal and combination skin, this mineralizing marine cleansing gel features vegan Lactic Acid to gently resurface your complexion for clear, radiant skin. Formulated with a plant-based probiotic and pH balanced, it also removes impurities and protects skin's natural moisture barrier, and doubles as a shaving medium.
Osea Undaria Argan Oil
Here's another must-have for dry, sensitive skin. This mineral-rich seaweed-infused facial oil offers instant relief for dry skin. How? Undaria Algae provides antioxidant and anti-aging properties, while Moroccan Argan Oil nourishes and moisturizes courtesy of essential fatty acids, carotenoids, Ferulic Acid, polyphenols, and contains remarkably high levels of Vitamin E.
Don't forget that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public soon, so check out the best deals they have on home goods! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!