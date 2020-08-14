Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryPhotosVideos

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Menswear Deals

Shop finds from Patagonia, Adidas and more beloved brands.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 14, 2020 9:56 PMTags
E-comm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Menswear Deals

Norstrom's Anniversary Sale is in full swing with menswear deals on Patagonia, Adidas and more beloved brands. Personally, we're eyeing the below clothing, shoes and accessories. The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors, Influencers and Insiders, but will begin on August 19 for the general public.

If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

But now, go shop our favorite menswear finds below!

read
Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Jacket

Prep for fall with this puff jacket available in three colors. It protects you from the wind and water without being bulky. 

$249
$175
Nordstrom

Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker

Invest in an iconic pair of Stan Smiths that match any outfit. You can't go wrong with their classic white look.

$80
$48
Nordstrom

Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket

You'll get so much wear out of this sweater jacket with a fleece interior. It's available in four different colors.

$139
$98
Nordstrom

1901 Marl Henley T-Shirt

You can't go wrong with this classic cotton henley T available in five colors. 

$40
$30
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Men's Shop Cedar Shoe Tree

If you have a nice pair of shoes that need to keep their shape, invest in a shoe tree like this one.

$20
$13
Nordstrom

Goodlife Sun Faded Cotton Slub T-Shirt

This essential sun-faded T is made of a soft cotton and has a curved hemline. Shop it in four colors.

$68
$40
Nordstrom

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

This fleece pullover is certified cozy. Its chest pocket is made of Supplex nylon to protect your items from moisture.

$119
$84
Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Jean Leather Belt

In the market for a new belt? This handsome brown leather one has a weathered, vintage-inspired buckle. 

$65
$40
Nordstrom

Good Man Brand Edge Sneaker

These casual sneakers are made fancy with a leather upper. They'll go with so many outfits. 

$198
$130
Nordstrom

Quay Australia x ARod 52mm Evasive Polarized Sunglasses

Alex Rodriguez has added his touch to these awesome sunglasses

$65
$43
Nordstrom

Up next, shop this weekend's best sales. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

