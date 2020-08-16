Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Those pesky reality stars, always changin' on you.

In this week's round-up of the most shocking celebrity transformations of the week, you'll notice a bit of a trend: more than a couple of reality stars decided to show off new looks on social media.

Kelly Osbourne detailed how much weight she's lost recently, while a Love & Hip Hop fan-favorite took to her Instagram to share her postpartum fitness journey with her followers, including all of the progress photos she took along the way.

Plus, The Bachelorette is going to look a little different this upcoming season as Clare Crawley isn't the only star set to replaced midway through the process. That franchise, always keeping us on our toes...even more so when it's not currently airing.

And is it truly a story about transformations without including a Kardashian choosing to make a change to their hairstyle? (Yes, that was a rhetorical question.)