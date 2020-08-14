Here's Why Big Brother Fans Think Julie Chen Is Shading Ellen DeGeneres With Her Sign-Off

Could Julie Chen's words of wisdom actually be a thinly-veiled insult to Ellen DeGeneres?

Well, ask any viewer of the Aug. 13 episode of Big Brother All Stars and they'd probably say yes.

As fans of the series know, the hostess typically ends the show by saying, "From outside the Big Brother house, I'm Julie Chen. Goodnight."

But on Thursday, the former The Talk host strayed from script in a very noticeable way. She said, "From outside the Big Brother All Stars house, I'm Julie Chen-Moonves, and remember the golden rule: 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.' Goodnight."

Cue the side-eye.

Fans were quick to note that this is too similar to Ellen's sign-off, in which she says, "Be kind to one another," to be a mere coincidence. One Twitter user said, "julie's weird ass sign off at the end? she's coming for the ellen gig omg."