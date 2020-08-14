Khloe Kardashian Debuts Chic New Hairstyle Alongside Tristan Thompson After Kylie Jenner's Birthday Trip

A mom cut but make it fashion.
Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian sported a chic, brunette bob as she returned from sister Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos. And while the new 'do is incredibly fashionable, it appears to be practical as well.
Khloe, who was wearing streetwear, sunglasses and a mask, was seen taking care of both her daughter True Thompson and her luggage after deplaning. Thankfully, True's dad Tristan Thompson was present to help carry the load.
Nonetheless, we can't say we're surprised Khloe is giving this bob a try.
In July, Khloe opened up to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester about the hurdles she's faced while parenting in quarantine. Namely, it's been hard to keep her toddler constantly entertained during this time of self-isolation.
She said, "It's definitely not the easiest, but when I see what Kourtney and Kim are doing…You know, Kim has four kids and Kourtney has three and they're trying to educate so many different age ranges."
Khloe continued, "I'm like, I'm not gonna complain. I am good, I have a 2-year-old, we're not doing the school thing yet. I am just thankful for that."
Later on, Khloe noted that "it's just crazy what everyone is dealing with!" "And everyone just has to be kinder to themselves," the Revenge Body host relayed. "'Cause we're all just doing the best we can—and doing a damn good job."
Khloe and Tristan, as well as Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, joined Kylie for her tropical birthday trip.
Rob even declared on Instagram about the getaway, "Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam!"
This isn't the first time that Khloe has changed up her look since welcoming True into the world back in April 2018. In fact, back in May, the Good American mogul switched things up from her usual platinum tresses.
The light brown hairdo, which was highlighted with streaks of blonde, came about thanks to hair gurus Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham.
Ex Tristan was certainly a fan of that look. "Baddie," he replied with a few emojis. "P.S. I'm all for the caption."
Prior to that transformation, Khloe went brunette once more for last fall's KKW Fragrance campaign alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
On why Khloe explored her darker side for the shoot, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton told E! News at the time, "It was a question of should Khloe be dark-haired to match the sisters and they definitely wanted to do a curly look, but it needed to be done the right away. It was a hard look to pull off. It was about making sure it was done in a way that was elegant and flattering."
What do you think of Khloe's latest look? Be sure to let us know!