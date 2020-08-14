What Went Wrong in Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Unforgettable Romance

Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop being friends with Cody Simpson.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, news broke that the musicians were no longer together after nearly 10 months of dating. Miley herself confirmed the split hours later in an Instagram Live.

"Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it," Miley explained. "But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be."

For pop culture fans wondering what caused the split, an insider shared with E! News that the two were headed in different directions.

"Cody felt like he was in a different place and wanted to be single. Miley started to get busy working on new music and their relationship fizzled out," a source told E! News exclusively. "Nothing bad happened and they still respect each other. Miley has expressed she wants to be single for awhile. Cody has taken more interest in partying and being around a lot of friends and Miley's not into that right now."