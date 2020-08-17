Carissa Culiner Can't Wait for Morgan Stewart to Be a Mom for This Sweet Reason

The Daily Pop family just keeps growing!
As E! viewers surely know, Morgan Stewart recently announced that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan McGraw. The exciting baby news comes just over three months after Morgan's Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner gave birth to her second child, daughter Zoey Grace Culiner, back in April.
"I'm so freaking excited that she's pregnant!" Carissa told E! News ahead of her return to Daily Pop tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 18. "I was just so freaking excited. Morgan being pregnant is going to be one of the most fun things to watch in the whole entire world for a variety of reasons. One: just being how she handles her body growing and all the other changes that happen, and the hormones and the hot flashes. Whatever happens with her pregnancy, just seeing her deal with all of that will be absolutely hilarious."
"It's just going to be so crazy because Morgan is Morgan and she feels every little thing and it's just going to be so fun," the mother of two continued.
Carissa says she can't wait to see Morgan's maternal instincts blossom once her little girl arrives.
"I'm also just excited to see how excited she gets, because even though she puts on this sarcastic tone sometimes, inside she is just all heart and she is going to melt every step of the way and it's going to be such a beautiful thing to see, that soft side of her that she definitely has that she doesn't show as often. Motherhood's going to bring it out of her for sure," she gushed.
As for one piece of advice for Morgan as she prepares for life with a newborn?
"Nothing stays consistent," Carissa offered up. "Expect the inconsistencies so that you don't get your hopes up and then get down on yourself because you're doing something wrong, because you're not. You're not doing anything wrong, babies are just not meant to do what you want them to do all the time."
