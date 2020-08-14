Watch Pregnant Katy Perry Win With Love in Animated "Smile" Music Video

Katy Perry has a lesson everyone can learn: win with love.

The famous mom-to-be treated the message quite literally in her newly released music video for "Smile," in which she stars as a "Sad Clown" animated game character. But, as the song progresses and she gets the hang of the game's "win with love" motto, this sad clown figures out how to turn her frown upside down.

After throwing a ball at another character and losing the round, Perry's avatar learns kindness will power her through the game, including when she takes a pie to the face and musters a laugh out of the game's finale villain.

As Perry announced on Instagram, "The official video for #SMILE is out everywhere now! Which character in #KatysQuest are you?"

The video's theme also reflects what inspired Perry in making the song. "I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," the singer explained on Instagram in July, ahead of the track's release. "This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love."