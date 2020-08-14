Miley Cyrus' Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Liam Hemsworth, Her Sexual Firsts and More

Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter

3. Her Dynamic With Women

In discussing her relationships with women, Cyrus explained why the dynamics of those relationships were a better fit. "I think that's what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me," she said, "because the role that I was in made more sense."

"Because it was like, well, there's not going to be this weird thing that like I paid for everything and whatever...that's just like a stereotype, too. Like, if I'm going to be with a girl, I'm totally down to be with, like, a boss bitch that's as successful or more successful than me—that's cool, too," she clarified. "But, I felt like the women that I end up being around, the role fit easier for me because, like, even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space, and so it felt like that made it less uncomfortable."

However, that also clued her in on what she needed out of a relationship with man. "It felt like I was choosing partners out of anxiety, which is like so much to do with, like, my therapy journey, too, because I don't want to choose who I'm going to be with out of anxiety of fear or stereotype because that's not anything that I represent or believe in is like the stereotype," she added. "So, it's like I need to find a guy that's confident enough in himself that he's ok that I am kind of like masculine and strong and there's a lot of qualities to me that tend to like associate more with the male role."