Watch Shirtless David Beckham Battle James Corden in Hilarious Boxing Match

One of Hollywood's funniest duos is back at it: James Corden and David Beckham.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, allow the Late Late Show host and famous athlete's latest act together to lift your spirits as you head into the weekend. While it's unclear exactly when they shot their latest antics, Corden and Beckham joined forces for a sketch shared on Thursday, Aug. 13, this time chronicling their "two hours off" together.

While Corden was thinking of something a little less high impact, the soccer star suggested biking—and not just a leisurely ride to a picnic. The two headed off to a spin class, where novice Corden struggled just a bit. So, he took matters into his own hands, leading the class to his own set list featuring none other than the Spice Girls' "Wannabe"—of course, a familiar tune for Beckham.

However, Corden's exercise with the pro athlete did not end there.