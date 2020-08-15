Everything We Learned About Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's Divorce in Selling Sunset

Related : Chrishell Stause Claims Justin Hartley Texted Her About Divorce

This is us...still confused as ever about what the hell happened between Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause.

After the This Is Us star shockingly filed for divorce from Chrishell in November 2019, we're not proud to admit that our first thought was, "Oh, this better be included on Selling Sunset." Hey, we said we're not proud.

In the nine months since the bombshell split, the details of what went wrong in their two-year marriage remained under wraps, and so we waited. And waited, season two of the Netflix reality hit not even touching on the breakup until the preview for its third season.

And so we waited. Until Aug. 7, when the series returned. And then we waited. Until the middle of the season, when episode five ended with the revelation we all knew was coming, kind of like how you know the deaths of Bruce Wayne's parents are coming in every single Batman movie.

So after months of anticipation and speculation, we finally got to the big D, and while we didn't end up actually learning all that much about what really went down behind-the-scenes, what we did see was still riveting and must-see reality TV.