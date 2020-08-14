Chrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryWellnessKylie JennerPhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split: Relive Their Whirlwind Love Story in Photos

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits after officially dating for less than a year. Take a walk down memory lane with these pics.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going their separate ways.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, a source confirmed the pair has broken up after less than a year of dating, with Cody initiating the split. 

At this moment, it's unclear what caused the 23-year-old to call off their relationship, especially since the Australia native continues to comment on her Instagram. 

This October would've marked the one year anniversary since they first sparked romance rumors. At the time, a source told E! News, "Miley is being Miley. She is having fun and that's all. She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her."

But their relationship quickly turned serious, with a source sharing in July that Miley and Cody were in "a very stable relationship."

"They complement each other well," the insider said.

photos
Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson a Makeover

Keep scrolling to see Miley and Cody's cutest (and NSFW) pics from the past year.

Instagram / Cody Simpson
Makeover Time

Miley treated her boyfriend to a glamorous makeup session, complete with lashes to die for.

Instagram / Cody Simpson
Do-Gooders

Wear a mask, but make it fashion.

instagram
Puppy Love

The couple posed for a striking selfie, although all eyes were on the pup.

Instagram
Daring Duo

On Halloween, the lovers dressed up in their finest punk rock attire, giving Billy Idol and Perri Lister a run for their money.

Instagram / Cody Simpson
Kisses

The two share a smooch while her performs his song "Golden Thing," which is about Miley, on Instagram Live on Oct. 18, 2019.

Instagram
Shirtles Selfie

Simpson was by Cyrus' side as she recovered from surgery.

Instagram / Cody Simpson
Sweet Kisses

"Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," Simpson wrote alongside this pic.

Instagram
A New Song

Simpson serenaded Cyrus with a new song amid her hospitalization.

P&P / MEGA
More Than Friends?

Simpson donned a Friends shirt while out getting coffee with Cyrus in California.

BACKGRID
Pretty Little Thing

During another outing with Cyrus, Simpson wore a Pretty Little Thing shirt.

Instagram
Steaming Up Social Media

Simpson posted this photo with Cyrus to Instagram, captioning the post, "papillon." Cyrus commented on the post, "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."

Instagram
Twinning!

The couple proves they're still going strong with a twinning post on Instagram. Cyrus and Simpson can be seen wearing similar sunglasses in this social media snap.

