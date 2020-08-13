Shop Deals All Month Long During Ulta's We Love Our Members Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're not an Ulta Ultamate Rewards member, what's holding you back? It's totally free to sign up and you receive points for each purchase you make. This eventually results in discounts on your purchases, plus you're able to take part in special sales like Ulta's first ever We Love Our Members Sale, going on right now.