Olivia Munn Recalls Having the "Worst" Sex Life With Unnamed Ex

Olivia Munn gave one ex a poor review in the bedroom.
The star told Whitney Cummings of the Good For You podcast that one of her previous boyfriends, whose name she kept private, wasn't exactly a stimulating partner. To be exact, the 40-year-old said, "I have this one boyfriend, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex."
"In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, 'Why don't you ever go down? By the way, I don't want you to. But I'm just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can't get out of my vagina'," she explained. "And I'm like, 'You have to fake it all the time.'"
Olivia said he explained to her, "Well, I just haven't had a lot of, you know, experience doing it."
Olivia said this led her to question his sexuality. "And that's when I was also like, 'Um, he may like Benton [the show's male podcast producer] instead,' you know? It might be his kind of game and stuff," she speculated.
However, the actress added, "But also it was like every every time we had sex, every time: dark. Spooning from behind. Every time. It was a dark relationship. But also lights off, lights out. It was like, spooning from behind, so it's like you don't have to see my face, you have to see that it's a girl."
She noted that this wasn't the only ex she's faked enjoyment for. "I swear to god I'm like I regret every time I have fake moaned because these guys are out there feeling so f--king confident," Olivia remarked.
Recently, the actress broke up with boyfriend Tucker Roberts after dating for over a year. The duo made their first red carpet appearance in Nov. 2019, but otherwise kept their relationship low-key.
And prior to her relationship with Tucker, she dated football pro Aaron Rodgers for three years, until they went their separate ways in 2017. At the time a source said, "Olivia is not going to settle till she feels like this is the man she will end up with."