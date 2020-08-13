Olivia Munn Recalls Having the "Worst" Sex Life With Unnamed Ex

Olivia Munn gave one ex a poor review in the bedroom.

The star told Whitney Cummings of the Good For You podcast that one of her previous boyfriends, whose name she kept private, wasn't exactly a stimulating partner. To be exact, the 40-year-old said, "I have this one boyfriend, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex."

"In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, 'Why don't you ever go down? By the way, I don't want you to. But I'm just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can't get out of my vagina'," she explained. "And I'm like, 'You have to fake it all the time.'"

Olivia said he explained to her, "Well, I just haven't had a lot of, you know, experience doing it."