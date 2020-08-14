Jamie Foxx on the "Human" Elements of Project Power Outshining the Superhero Action

Jamie Foxx is finally playing a superhero, and he's even got his very own Robin.
The actor-singer-producer extraordinaire stars in the new Netflix film Project Power, which revolves around a mysterious pill that grants a person superhuman abilities for five minutes. Foxx's character, an ex-soldier on the hunt for his missing daughter, finds himself teaming up with a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) to take down the group responsible for the drug, a.k.a. "Power."
But even as the pill makes its way through the city of New Orleans, allowing the film to illustrate cool superpowers ranging from bulletproof skin to invisibility—and yes, Foxx is happy to at long last be taking on the role of a superhero—he finds the humanity of both his character and the film the most compelling factor of all.
The actor revealed this in an exclusive interview with E! News alongside Fishback, beginning by noting, "The role is human first."
"He's this guy on this journey, sort of like the television series The Incredible Hulk. Something's bothering him," Foxx explained. "And in his journey on his way to New Orleans...he runs into this incredible force of nature, of talent: Dominique Fishback, who blows everybody away in this film. They come together at a crossroads in each other's lives where they really need each other."
Foxx continued, "He needs her to help him find out who's got this drug on the street, and his daughter. And he's gonna help her find herself. So before we turn into whatever we turn into, we are already, like, connected. And I think that's the most important thing."
Just hearing Foxx describe his character's alliance with Fishback's is enough to draw a comparison to Batman and Robin, but it was the actress and playwright who decided on a whim to throw out one of the trailer's most notable lines.
"I actually ad-libbed that, 'I thought we were like Batman and Robin!'" Fishback told E! News.
Fishback went on to recall her eagerness to join Project Power after reading the script, especially since Foxx and Gordon-Levitt were attached.
"I was really excited when I got to know all the things that these characters were gonna do," she noted. "I said, 'Oh, this could be my, like, Dakota Fanning moment in Man on Fire with Denzel [Washington], or like Natalie Portman in The Professional. I could get that!'"
"We don't get to see—we haven't gotten to see young Black girls take up that space like that," Fishback added.
Ultimately, she was able to have a good experience both on and off set, and even admitted that Foxx helped her "live out a moment that I didn't know that I wanted so bad."
The fulfilled dream? "The most epic Halloween I've ever had."
Watch the complete E! News interview in the above clip to hear all about the cast's Disney Channel-worthy Halloween, along with more details about the film!
Project Power is now streaming on Netflix.