Jamie Foxx on the "Human" Elements of Project Power Outshining the Superhero Action

Jamie Foxx is finally playing a superhero, and he's even got his very own Robin.

The actor-singer-producer extraordinaire stars in the new Netflix film Project Power, which revolves around a mysterious pill that grants a person superhuman abilities for five minutes. Foxx's character, an ex-soldier on the hunt for his missing daughter, finds himself teaming up with a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) to take down the group responsible for the drug, a.k.a. "Power."

But even as the pill makes its way through the city of New Orleans, allowing the film to illustrate cool superpowers ranging from bulletproof skin to invisibility—and yes, Foxx is happy to at long last be taking on the role of a superhero—he finds the humanity of both his character and the film the most compelling factor of all.

The actor revealed this in an exclusive interview with E! News alongside Fishback, beginning by noting, "The role is human first."