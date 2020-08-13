Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Legend, party of five!

There's a baby on the way for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who surprised fans on Thursday, Aug. 13 with the extra special news. Chrissy, 34, shared a peak at her growing baby bump in the music video for her husband's new song, "Wild." A source would later confirm to E! News that the model and cookbook author is indeed pregnant with baby No. 3.

Chrissy and John, who wed in 2013, are already proud parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Lucky for us, the mom-to-be has documented each and every one of their kids' many milestones and sweetest moments on social media.

While on a recent family getaway, the Lip Sync Battle host said she was feeling "pure happiness and joy" thanks to her tribe. "Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f--king much," Chrissy gushed on Instagram.