Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Chrissy Teigen surprised fans with a peek at her growing baby bump in John Legend's new music video for "Wild." Revisit the A-list couple's most adorable moments with their kids below.

Legend, party of five!

There's a baby on the way for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who surprised fans on Thursday, Aug. 13 with the extra special news. Chrissy, 34, shared a peak at her growing baby bump in the music video for her husband's new song, "Wild." A source would later confirm to E! News that the model and cookbook author is indeed pregnant with baby No. 3. 

Chrissy and John, who wed in 2013, are already proud parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Lucky for us, the mom-to-be has documented each and every one of their kids' many milestones and sweetest moments on social media. 

While on a recent family getaway, the Lip Sync Battle host said she was feeling "pure happiness and joy" thanks to her tribe. "Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f--king much," Chrissy gushed on Instagram. 

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

It's safe to say things are about to get even better for this A-list couple. 

Check out Chrissy and John's jam-packed family photo album below, and prepare for some serious cuteness overload.

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy Teigen to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family of 4

"Quaranteam," Legend captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Teigen captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John Legend and his son Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy Teigen, Legend, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

Instagram
Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Instagram
Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Instagram
Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.

Instagram
Jet Setting Siblings

Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.

Rawr!

So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.

Instagram
Adventures with Animals

This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!

Animal Love

Luna is amazed by the blue and yellow bird perching in front of her while being held his dad's arms.

Sing it Out

Legend may be the professional musician in the family, but that doesn't mean that Miles doesn't love hearing his mom sing. His favorite song? "Copacabana," of course!

Play Time

The 40-year-old singer and his daughter made the most of their surroundings as they played together on the grass while on vacation in Bali.

Third Child?

Teigen joked that she has twins now after Luna asked her to feed her baby doll in addition to her baby brother.

Instagram
Beach Bums

There's nothing like sun, sand, surf, and sweet siblings!

Instagram
Park Pals

Legend and his daughter enjoyed some fun in the sun while at the park.

Partner in Crime

The Ohio native held hands with his daughter in this sweet pic.

Instagram
Boys Who Brunch

Teigen shared the cutest photo of her main man and their baby boy at brunch in Beverly Hills.

Instagram
Loungin' Around

Legend and Luna shared some quality couch time as they looked after baby Miles.

Instagram
Drinks and Diapers

Legend gets some wine time in as he snuggles with his son.

Family Beach Day

The Cravings: Hungry For More author made the most of a day at the beach with her two kids over the summer.

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

