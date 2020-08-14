Joseph Gordon-Levitt on the Wild Project Power Stunt Where He’s Shot in the Face

Project Power poses a simple, intriguing question: "If there was a pill that could give you five minutes of pure power, would you take it?"

Such a pill exists in the newly released Netflix film, and everyone in New Orleans is slowly getting word of the phenomenon that somehow unlocks superpowers unique to each person who takes it. But as demand for the mysterious pill known as "Power" increases, so do crime levels.

This is where Joseph Gordon-Levitt—a local cop who teams up with his co-stars Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback to trace the pill's origins—comes in. The actor spoke to E! News ahead of Project Power's release, revealing what it was like to shoot the action-packed thriller and more in the above video.

Gordon-Levitt didn't hold back, either! He spoke in detail about a scene in which he's shot at, but as it turns out, the whole thing was, for the most part, real.