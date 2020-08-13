JoJo Fletcher Will Temporarily Replace Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette After He Left the Bubble

Remember when we all noticed that Chris Harrison had left the Bachelorette bubble to take his son to college and we were all like, "How's that going to work?"
Now we know the answer. Sources confirm to E! that since Chris left the set and will now have to quarantine upon return, JoJo Fletcher will temporarily replace him as host.
On Aug. 11, Chris posted a picture at Texas Christian University alongside his son Joshua.
"Just like that he's gone," he wrote on Instagram. "Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy."
Due to the pandemic, The Bachelorette has moved all production to the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, and all cast and crew have to quarantine for several days and receive multiple negative COVID-19 tests before they are allowed on set. Even Chris Harrison is not above the rules, and a source says JoJo has already completed the quarantine.
JoJo was the Bachelorette in season 12. She got engaged to Jordan Rodgers and they're still planning their pandemic-delayed wedding, while they also host the home renovation show Cash Pad together on CNBC.
Like fellow alums Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss, JoJo was already on hand to make an appearance this season. Wells Adams has also been spotted on set.
This is just the latest twist to hit this season of The Bachelorette. Earlier this month, sources confirmed to E! News that Clare Crawley had fallen so in love with one of her contestants that she was being replaced as Bachelorette by Tayshia Adams.
The Bachelorette will air Tuesdays on ABC this fall.