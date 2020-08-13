Chrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryWellnessKylie JennerPhotosVideos

JoJo Fletcher Will Temporarily Replace Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette After He Left the Bubble

After Chris Harrison left the Bachelorette bubble, JoJo Fletcher will temporarily step in as host while he quarantines, sources tell E! News.

By Lauren Piester Aug 13, 2020 10:24 PMTags
TVThe BacheloretteCelebritiesEntertainmentBachelor Nation
Chris Harrison, Jojo FletcherRick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Remember when we all noticed that Chris Harrison had left the Bachelorette bubble to take his son to college and we were all like, "How's that going to work?" 

Now we know the answer. Sources confirm to E! that since Chris left the set and will now have to quarantine upon return, JoJo Fletcher will temporarily replace him as host.

On Aug. 11, Chris posted a picture at Texas Christian University alongside his son Joshua. 

"Just like that he's gone," he wrote on Instagram. "Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy." 

photos
The Bachelorette Season 16: Everything We Know

Due to the pandemic, The Bachelorette has moved all production to the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, and all cast and crew have to quarantine for several days and receive multiple negative COVID-19 tests before they are allowed on set. Even Chris Harrison is not above the rules. 

JoJo was the Bachelorette in season 12. She got engaged to Jordan Rodgers and they're still planning their pandemic-delayed wedding, while they also host the home renovation show Cash Pad together on CNBC. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Accident

2
Breaking

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With John Legend

3

Jimmy Kimmel Defends Dua Lipa After Critic Claims Women Aren't Funny

This is just the latest twist to hit this season of The Bachelorette. Earlier this month, sources confirmed to E! News that Clare Crawley had fallen so in love with one of her contestants that she was being replaced as Bachelorette by Tayshia Adams

Since that switch was made, Bachelor alums Wells Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss and Becca Kufrin have all been spotted at the resort. While Wells' role is unknown, sources tell E! News that Hannah Ann and Becca are there to offer some advice to Tayshia. 

The Bachelorette will air Tuesdays on ABC this fall. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Accident

2
Breaking

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With John Legend

3

Jimmy Kimmel Defends Dua Lipa After Critic Claims Women Aren't Funny

4

Heather Rae Young Weighs In On Chrishell Stause's "Shocking" Divorce

5

Justin Hartley's Ex-Wife Defends Him After Chrishell Stause Divorce

Latest News

JoJo Fletcher To Replace Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette

Glam Up Your Face Mask Game With Vistaprint's Artist Collection

Exclusive

It's Bad News for Stacey in Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek

Save up to 80% at Verishop's Jaw-Dropping Warehouse Sale

Breaking

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With John Legend

Update!

Ellen DeGeneres’ Celebrity Supporters & Detractors: Kevin Hart & More

Gabrielle Union Recalls Going Undiagnosed by Multiple Doctors