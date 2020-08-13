Chrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryWellnessKylie JennerPhotosVideos

Save up to 80% at Verishop's Jaw-Dropping Warehouse Sale

Shop Joie, Stella McCartney and more clothing brands at a steep discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 13, 2020 9:54 PMTags
E-comm: Verishop warehouse sale

Men's and women's clothing retailer Verishop can run pricey, so we're always on the lookout for good deals on the brands they carry. Well, the time for good deals is here, as they're offering up to 80% off on thousands of styles. This jaw-dropping warehouse sale is running through the 31st, but styles are selling out fast.

Below, our favorite sale finds from brands like Joie, Stella McCartney and more.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The Shoe Deals We Can't Walk Away From

Joie Valari Dress

You absolutely need this A-line dress for the final days of summer. It's made of a breathable linen and you can wear it to a summer wedding or the like.

$278
$80
Verishop

Stella McCartney Camellia Daring Silk Satin Soft Cup Bra

This delicate lace bra is not only beautiful, but also comfortable. It's made of an animal jacquard silk satin. 

$150
$42
Verishop

Lost + Wander Yellow Submarine Smocked Blouson Sleeve

This cheerful yellow blouse pairs perfectly with some white pants. It definitely makes a statement.

$98
$33
Verishop

Billie the Label Bianca Tie Silk Top

We're obsessed with the casual yet chic look of this silk blouse. You can tie it in the front or back, and it's the perfect match for jeans.

$178
$38
Verishop

Milly Emma Tie Neck Top

Bring attention to your shoulders in this tie-neck top with a slit. You can wear it to work or drinks.

$295
$82
Verishop

Un Billion Genna Scalloped Tote Bag

We love the scalloped edge and scarf on this handy tote bag. It has a pouch inside to keep you organized.

$110
$44
Verishop

Un Billion Harper Reversible Tote Bag

This chic reversible tote has faux shearling inside. Wear it vegan leather or faux shearling-side out, depending on your mood. 

$123
$49
Verishop

Billie the Label Margaret Wool Mini Skirt

The deal on this skirt is unbelievable. It's perfect for fall with its wool construction. 

$138
$20
Verishop

3x1 Denim GI Square Neck Rib Tank

You'll get so much wear out of this simple square-neck tank. Shop it in black or white.

$125
$38
Verishop

Lanston Sport Pursuit Block Band High Rise Leggings

These leggings are high-waisted for a comfortable fit and we love their color scheme.

$115
$39
Verishop

ASTR the Label Regis Balloon Sleeve Sweater

How chic is this sweater for fall? It has statement sleeves and pairs perfectly with skinny pants.

$98
$36
Verishop

Up next, save 40% on jewelry at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020.

