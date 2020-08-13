Darcey & Stacey Silva Tease the "Drama" to Come on Their 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff

From one spinoff to another.

Fan-favorite stars of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Darcey Silva and her sister Stacey Silva are branching out on their own! The twins are at the center of a brand new reality show, Darcey & Stacey, and they stopped by Daily Pop on Thursday, Aug. 13 to spill all of the details on what's to come this season.

"It's really exciting," Darcey told E!'s Erin Lim after Daily Pop offered a sneak peek of the show. "We're very blessed and very grateful for the opportunity. We've been a part of this journey with the franchise for a while now and we're excited to share more of our twin bond, our family life, obviously our love lives and much more."

Darcey has appeared on all four seasons of Before the 90 Days, while Stacey took on a smaller role, often showing up when her twin sister needed comforting amid her tumultuous relationships to Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester. This won't be the case on Darcey & Stacey, though—instead, viewers will get to learn more about her longtime love, Florian Sukaj.