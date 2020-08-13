Darcey's Got Troubling Evidence Against Stacey's Fiancé Florian in Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé faves Darcey and Stacey Silva are finally making their debut in their own spinoff this weekend, but all is not well.
While Darcey is still recovering from her breakup with British boyfriend Tom, she's still looking out for her sister Stacey, who thinks she's happily in love with her Albanian fiance Florian. But in a new clip from the Aug. 16 premiere of Darcey & Stacey, exclusive to E! News, Stacey's got evidence that Florian is not the knight in shining armor Stacey may be hoping for, and Darcey thinks their dad needs to know.
"There's something that I have to tell you about Florian. Recently there was some not so good news. There was these pictures online of Florian and some girl," Darcey says. "He said, 'Oh, it was nothing,' but it looks a little sketchy to me."
And yeah, the pictures she shows definitely could be described as "sketchy."
One features a woman kissing Florian on the cheek, while in others, Florian has misplaced his shirt while hanging out with this mysterious lady who definitely isn't Stacey.
"There's a little part of me that believes Florian's using Stacey for the visa," Darcey says in a cofessional. "But I feel like she's blinded by the love."
Somewhat surprisingly, Darcey and Stacey's dad isn't totally ready to condemn Florian, and points out that "you don't know the whole story."
Darcey & Stacey will follow the twins through the ups and downs of their quests for love, as Darcey gets to know a new man from Bulgaria and Stacey prepares to marry Florian.
"From their hair extensions and nails to their eye-catching fashions, Darcey and Stacey are as over-the-top in their style as their joint determination to find international love," TLC's description of the show reads. "Yet they are also relatable as great mothers, devoted sisters and fabulous women in their 40s yearning for stable, long-lasting love. This season will also take a closer look at the rest of the Silva family including their father Mike, Darcey's teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen and their mother, Nancy."
Darcey & Stacey premieres Sunday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. on TLC.