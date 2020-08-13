Quay x Lizzo's Second Drop Is Here to Make Sure Everybody Gonna Shine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've done your hair toss and checked your nails but you still need a pair of shades, Lizzo's got you. The second drop from her collab with Quay just arrived, featuring glamorous sunnies, blue light glasses, a "Vote" face mask and more!

Plus, to celebrate the launch, Lizzo and Quay are focusing their efforts on encouraging everyone to vote. In the spirit of representation, Quay and Lizzo are teaming up with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to lift barriers to voting across the country. Quay is donating $100K to support that mission.

"Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we're making a change," Lizzo shares. "But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn't something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power.

"Representation is important to me," she continues. "It helps people feel seen. It celebrates diversity. The American people deserve to feel seen and we deserve a government that reflects our beautiful diverse country and ideals."

Quay x Lizzo's second drop is available now. Shop our faves from the collab below!