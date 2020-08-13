Anna FarisMeghan & HarrisWellnessPhotosVideos

Prince Harry Is Coming To Netflix For a Good Cause

Prince Harry is featured in the documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games and arrives on Netflix Aug. 26.

By Lauren Piester Aug 13, 2020 6:32 PMTags
TVPrince HarryCelebritiesEntertainment
Rising Phoenix, Prince HarryNetflix

Meghan Markle honored elephants on Disney+ and now Prince Harry's doing some good on Netflix. 

The Duke of Sussex appears in the new documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games and the athletes who compete in them each Olympic year. Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, or sick armed services veterans, and he appears in the new trailer for the documentary. 

"There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport," he says. 

But of course, Prince Harry isn't the star here. The doc is all about the athletes and the way the Paralympics sparked a movement designed to "change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity, and human potential," per the Netflix description. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

The trailer, which you can watch below, is likely the most inspirational video you'll watch all day. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Accident

2

Heather Rae Young Weighs In On Chrishell Stause's "Shocking" Divorce

3

Chrishell Stause Seems to React After Justin Hartley's Ex Praises Him

The movie features paralympic athletes from around the world, including Bebe Vio of Italy, Ellie Cole and Ryley Batt of Australia, Jean-Baptiste Alaize from France, Matt Stuzman and Tatyana McFadden from the United States, Jonnie Peacock of the UK, Cui Zhe from China and Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa. McFadden also serves as a producer on the film. 

Aside from Prince Harry, there are also interviews with Sir Phillip Craven, former president of the International Paralympics Committee and the IPC's current president Andrew Parsons

Related: Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Hollywood Life

Rising Phoenix premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Accident

2

Heather Rae Young Weighs In On Chrishell Stause's "Shocking" Divorce

3

Chrishell Stause Seems to React After Justin Hartley's Ex Praises Him

4

Teddi Mellencamp Gives an Update on Daughter Dove After Neurosurgery

5

Kylie Jenner Demanding "Let Me F--king Live" Is Such a Mood

Latest News

Save 40% on Jewelry at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020

Exclusive

Elizabeth's Fam Is Ready to Fight Andrei on 90 Day Fiancé: HEA

Teddi Mellencamp Gives an Update on Daughter Dove After Neurosurgery

Prince Harry Is Coming To Netflix For a Good Cause

Heather Rae Young Weighs In On Chrishell Stause's "Shocking" Divorce

Celebrity Game Face Is Back With Your Favorite Stars! Watch

Ireland Baldwin Turned Past With Alec Baldwin Into a TikTok Punchline